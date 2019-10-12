78-year-old man trampled by cattle in southern Alberta
A 78-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after he was trampled by cattle in southern Alberta on Friday.
Man had traumatic injuries, STARS said
A 78-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after he was trampled by cattle in southern Alberta on Friday.
STARS confirmed it responded to the scene, approximately 13 kilometres southwest of Three Hills, at 6 p.m. after a request from Three Hills EMS.
A STARS spokesperson said the man had traumatic injuries and that first responders provided critical care as he was transported to Foothills hospital in Calgary.
No information was immediately available as to the man's current condition.
Three Hills is located approximately 125 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.