78-year-old man trampled by cattle in southern Alberta

A 78-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after he was trampled by cattle in southern Alberta on Friday.

STARS confirmed it responded to the scene, approximately 13 kilometres southwest of Three Hills, at 6 p.m. after a request from Three Hills EMS.

A STARS spokesperson said the man had traumatic injuries and that first responders provided critical care as he was transported to Foothills hospital in Calgary.

No information was immediately available as to the man's current condition.

Three Hills is located approximately 125 kilometres northeast of Calgary.