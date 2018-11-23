Cats and kittens abandoned in plastic containers on side of Alberta highway

Animal rescue groups are looking to track down the owners of five cats and 10 kittens that were found on the side of a central Alberta highway this week.

The felines were rescued from plastic containers sealed with duct tape.

The two containers, which had air holes punctured in the plastic, were discovered by a passerby along the stretch of Highway 11 east of Red Deer between Stettler ​and Erskine, by the railroad tracks.

The kittens were found sitting in an inch of urine and feces when they were rescued from a plastic container on the side of a central Alberta highway. AARCS executive director Deanna Thompson says the kittens are about five weeks old. (Saving Grave Animal Society)

Saving Grace Animal Society rescued the animals and transferred them to the care of the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) in Calgary.

According to a Facebook post by Saving Grace, the kittens were sitting in an inch of feces and urine when they were rescued.

Deanna Thompson, executive director for AARCS, said the animals are doing OK and the kittens are being treated for some respiratory illnesses.

"The adults actually look very healthy. They seem like they were someone's pet at some point. They're not underweight. They're very friendly," she said.

Thompson said they aren't sure exactly how long the cats were in the containers, but a note was sent to the organization saying someone in the area noticed those containers in the ditch on Monday but didn't take a closer look.

The cats are well-fed and friendly, which are a sign they were likely house pets, says Deanna Thompson, executive director of AARCS. (Saving Grace Animal Society)

"We hear often of animals being abandoned, let loose on the side of the road, that sort of thing. But for someone to go to the extent of putting them in containers and then dropping them on the side of the road, we've never seen anything like this before," Thompson said.

"There are a lot of other options out there for rehoming cats other than dumping them like garbage."

Thompson said the cats will be held until they can determine whether or not the cats are owned by someone, then they will likely go up for adoption.

The Alberta SPCA is investigating.