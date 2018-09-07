Nearly 2½ times as many cats as dogs left unretrieved in Calgary animal shelters
Too many wandering Calgary cats have no ticket home, and shelter officials are urging pet owners to do something about it.
From January through August 2018, only 34 per cent of 1,167 cats that were impounded were returned to their owners, according to a City of Calgary press release Friday.
What has raised concern among animal services staff is that nearly 2½ times as many dogs as cats are reunited with their owners. About 84 per cent of the 1,254 dogs so far impounded in 2018 have found their way home, the city says.
Animal services staffers think it may boil down to the fact that far more dogs are licensed than cats.
"We're unable to find many of the owners because the cats are unlicensed and do not have a microchip," Patti Smadis, customer service representative at Animal Services, said in the release.
When animals are rescued while wearing a licence, city peace officers try to return the animals to their home before they are taken to the shelter.
If no one's home, the peace officer leaves a notice for the owners to retrieve their pet at the animal shelter.
Lost animals with identification are held for 10 days, whereas those without are held for only four days before becoming eligible for adoption.
Number of sheltered cats doubles
Compared to the same period of time in 2017, the number of cats brought into the shelter has nearly doubled.
Cats and dogs are required to be licensed after three months of age. The city also recommends microchipping them.
Failure to license your pet can result in a $250 fine.
"Sometimes people don't think they need to license their indoor cats, but the reality is that mistakes happen and cats do get out," Smadis said.
If it helps, she added, don't think of it as just a licence.
"It helps to think of a licence as your pet's [return] ticket home."
