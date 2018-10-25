More than 50 cats adopted in 24 hours after city put out urgent call

More than 50 cats were adopted in the past 24 hours from the City of Calgary's animal shelter, after the city put out an urgent call warning the shelter was getting overcrowded.

On Wednesday, the city said spring kitten season combined with a high number of stray cats put the shelter over capacity, with more than 100 cats being housed with more arriving every day.

"Animal services has had to re-arrange rooms and cages in the shelter to accommodate all of these cats," Patti Smadis with the city's animal services said at the time.

The city dropped adoption costs for the weekend by half, and also threw in a one-year licence, a collar and a bag of food and toys.

The discount may have been effective. On Saturday, the city thanked Calgarians for helping the cats find homes, noting that there's a limited number of adoptable cats left.

A list of cats available for adoption, or those that have been impounded and may be up for adoption in the next few days, can be viewed on the city's website.

The city's shelter isn't the only one in Calgary — other cats up for adoption can be found at the Calgary Humane Society, Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, the Meow Foundation, the Animal Rescue Foundation and Pawsitive Match.