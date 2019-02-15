In-bounds avalanche buries 2 people at Castle Mountain Resort

Two people were caught in an in-bounds avalanche at Castle Mountain Resort in southwestern Alberta on Friday.

It happened near the top station of the Tamarack (Red) chairlift.

Officials say one person was fully buried and another partially buried. Both were rescued by ski patrollers.

"EMS was activated as the situation unfolded and both patients were found to be uninjured after an initial assessment," read a statement from Castle Mountain Resort.

"This avalanche did not damage any Castle Mountain Resort infrastructure (including lifts)."

Castle Mountain Resort is about 250 kilometres southwest of Calgary, near Waterton Lakes National Park.

The avalanche danger rating for that area was "high" at the alpine and treeline levels and "considerable" below the treeline, where it is expected to remain throughout the Family Day long weekend.

Up to five centimetres of snow is forecast for Saturday in that area.