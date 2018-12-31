Skip to Main Content
How Albertan! Cowgirls and cowboy take horses through Carstairs' new Tim Hortons drive-thru

Carstairs, Alta. got a a new Tim Hortons last week and to celebrate, Jules Rainforth and her fellow cowgirls decided to inaugurate the drive-thru.

CBC News ·
A new drive thru in rural Alberta got a visit from some cowboys and cowgirls. 4:02

  • Watch the video above to see everyone horsin' around as they get their hot chocolates.

Rainforth runs Rein Forth Equine, a horse therapy business that helps youth with emotional and mental wellbeing. 

The drive-thru was closed off for the horses. 

