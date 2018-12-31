How Albertan! Cowgirls and cowboy take horses through Carstairs' new Tim Hortons drive-thru
Carstairs, Alta. got a a new Tim Hortons last week and to celebrate, Jules Rainforth and her fellow cowgirls decided to inaugurate the drive-thru.
Jules Rainforth and her fellow cowgirls got a first taste of the new franchise
Carstairs, Alta., got a new Tim Hortons last week, and to celebrate Jules Rainforth and her fellow cowgirls decided to inaugurate the drive-thru.
- Watch the video above to see everyone horsin' around as they get their hot chocolates.
Rainforth runs Rein Forth Equine, a horse therapy business that helps youth with emotional and mental wellbeing.
The drive-thru was closed off for the horses.
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance