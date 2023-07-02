14 homes damaged, 5 completely destroyed following tornado in central Alberta

RCMP say 14 houses have been damaged, and five of those homes have been completely destroyed, after a devastating tornado hit Mountain View County in central Alberta.

On Saturday, a one to two kilometre wide tornado swept through the region, RCMP said. Mountain View County includes the Carstairs, Alta., Didsbury and Olds communities.

In an update Saturday night, RCMP said one woman was trapped in her basement as her home was destroyed above her. Carstairs Fire Department pulled her from the rubble and she suffered minor injuries. No other people have been reported injured, RCMP said.

A tornado has damaged homes in the Carstairs area, RCMP said Saturday. (Submitted by Cheryl Beck Studios in Carstairs)

RCMP said 25 cows and 20 chickens died, and one horse was put down.

Carstairs resident Cheryl Beck told CBC she witnessed damaged property about one kilometre north of that town.

Eye witness says tornado was a 'monster'

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was in the area when the tornado damaged homes approximately eight to nine kilometres southeast of Didsbury.

"It hit a few buildings, just barely scraped some buildings. I saw a little bit of a little bit of damage, a little bit of debris," he said. "And then as I decided to get a little closer to it right as I did, that is when it really strengthened up and it hit a couple of houses, damaged them pretty significantly."

On Saturday, a one to two kilometer wide tornado swept through Mountain View County, RCMP said. (Submitted by Matt Melnyk )

Jayjack said he stopped his chase to check the homes to see if anyone was hurt, but all he could hear was gas "spewing" from the home and saw that the power lines were down.

"I decided it wasn't safe for me to get any closer to the home and right that moment. I saw that there were emergency responders coming down the road to me. So I decided to let them do their job and continue doing my main job, which is tracking the storm and got back on the tornado," he said.

WATCH | Tornado in central Alberta seen from the highway:

Tornado spotted by family in central Alberta Duration 0:15 Deborah Bradbury-Dawe, who shared this video with CBC News, said her family was driving from Calgary to Edmonton when they had to stop due to the tornado near Carstairs, Alta.

"It was just a monster, insane tornado tracking along the Prairie here in Alberta."