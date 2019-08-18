Armed carjacker injures elderly man, leaves ID at the scene

Police are tracking down a suspect they believe is responsible for an armed carjacking in the city's southeast Saturday evening.

The carjacker, who police say attacked an elderly man with a baton, stole his vehicle and rammed another vehicle on the way out of the parking lot, left something behind — a duffel bag containing his ID.

Investigators are currently trying to locate the individual.

Police responded to the No Frills parking lot on 17th Avenue S.E. at about 7:22 p.m. Saturday, after a man reported the carjacking.

The elderly victim told police he was returning to his vehicle when the suspect approached.

Police say the suspect pulled the man from his vehicle and struck him with a baton-like weapon, injuring the victim's arm in the struggle.

The suspect, described as a black male with a slim build, then took the vehicle and fled the scene, striking another car on the way out of the parking lot.

Det. Shaun Rupchan confirmed to CBC News that the suspect left a duffel bag behind. Inside the bag were shotgun shells and the man's ID.

Police are working to obtain a warrant for the suspect's home.