COVID-19 concerns at Cargill meat packing plant has union calling for 2-week closure

The union representing some workers at a meat packing plant south of Calgary is calling for the facility to be closed for two weeks over fears of COVID-19.

The Cargill plant in High River — about 60 kilometres south of Calgary — has roughly 2,000 workers, and the union said it could be hit hard by the illness, given provincial projections on how the virus spreads.

Last week, Premier Jason Kenney said provincial modelling showed that about one in six Albertans could contract the novel coronavirus. The union noted that one in six of the plant's 2,000 staff equals 333 people.

Bothered, troubled

United Food and Commercial Workers Canada Union local 401 president Thomas Hesse wrote to plant management Sunday about the situation.

"Our union is very bothered and deeply troubled about your Alberta workplace," Hesse said in the letter, obtained by CBC News.

"There is no reason to believe that hundreds of individuals in your working environment won't soon be carrying the virus."

The nature of the work, Hesse said, is the opposite of social distancing. He called for the plant to be shut down while maintaining full employee compensation and a meeting with stakeholders.

"Unfortunately, the employer is just not doing enough to protect its employees in this environment," Hesse said in the letter. "You need to do more."

Cargill management has not responded to a request for comment sent Sunday morning.

AHS is monitoring

Alberta Health Services declined an interview but in a statement said the health authority is monitoring the situation and has a presence at the plant.

"Inspectors have provided the company with information on disinfection and staff protocols required to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic," spokesperson Bruce Conway told CBC News in an emailed statement.

"There is no issue in relation to food safety at the site. COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness. These enhanced measures will help to ensure staff and products are safe."

Conway refused to provide Cargill-specific case numbers when asked.

A total of 44 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, the province reported this weekend.

There were 1,651 confirmed cases, 237 of which involved community transmission. Of the 44 who were hospitalized, 14 were in intensive care. But the number of people who have recovered, 823 on the weekend, was on the rise.

More than 60 per cent of cases are in the Calgary zone. In Foothills County, where High River falls, the area has recorded 67 cases so far, provincial data shows.