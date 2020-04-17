358 cases of COVID-19 now linked to Cargill meat plant

There are now hundreds of cases of COVID-19 linked to a southern Alberta meat-packing plant, the province's chief medical officer of health confirmed Friday.

Households with connections to the Cargill plant in High River — about 60 kilometres south of Calgary — now represent 358 cases, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

A dedicated team is now working to track this outbreak, she added.

United Food and Commercial Workers Canada Union local 401 president Thomas Hesse said his union had previously recommended that the facility be closed for at least two weeks while plans were formulated.

"It's a tragedy. We asked days and days ago for that plant to be closed temporarily for two weeks, send all of the workers home with pay to isolate," Hesse said Friday. "That was when we were aware of 38 cases. That was before they set up a dedicated testing facility in the area.

"We'll never know how much lower that number might've been."

Cargill did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The plant temporarily laid off 1,000 staff on Tuesday, according to the union representing them.

A Cargill spokesperson on Thursday said Canadians should not be concerned about their beef supply even given the confirmed cases at three Alberta plants, as COVID-19 is not a foodborne illness.