Alberta woman faces multiple charges for extortion and assault in Cardston

An Alberta woman faces several charges after an individual from Cardston was assaulted at home over a period of three months and extorted out of about $8,000.

The victim wasn't identified publicly by the RCMP.

Const. Mike Hibbs said the incidents took place at the victim's home, where the person was unlawfully confined.

He also said there were "a couple of assaults" over three months.

Karla Renae Black Plume, 35, of Moses Lake, Alta., has been charged with:

Extortion.

Unlawful confinement.

Assault with a weapon.

Uttering threats.

Possession of a dangerous weapon.

RCMP would not say what kind of weapon was used nor elaborate on the relationship between the victim and the accused.