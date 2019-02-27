Lethbridge doctors call for life-saving cardiac treatment across Alberta
Rural heart attack patients take clot-busting drugs, ambulance to Calgary, Edmonton
Doctors in Lethbridge, Alta., are renewing calls to offer a life-saving treatment for heart attack patients in more places.
Right now, only Calgary and Edmonton have cardiac catheterization labs, or "cath labs," as they're called.
Cardiac catheterization allows doctors to remove deadly heart blockages and also diagnose problems. Without this, patients must be treated with clot-busting drugs and then sent by ambulance to either city.
A recent report from Alberta Health Services found rural Albertans had a higher heart attack mortality, and that both Lethbridge and Red Deer had enough need to warrant their own cath labs.
But months later, there's been no promise that Lethbridge will see such a lab in the future, and that worries Dr. Sayeh Zielke, the only cardiologist at the southern Alberta city's Chinook Regional Hospital.
"We don't want to be forgotten," the doctor said Wednesday. "We think this is important to our patients. We think this is very important to our community. We feel strongly that we need this."
Open letter, multiple calls
Physicians from Chinook Regional Hospital have sent an open letter to Premier Rachel Notley, asking for funding for the service.
The demand comes as Alberta is poised to enter an election season but doctors have been asking for such a service in Lethbridge for close to a decade.
Doctors believe the service will help more people survive heart attacks, said Dr. Lee Oviatt, an internal medicine specialist in Lethbridge.
"We want to do everything we can to ensure that our patients have available therapies on their doorstep rather than an ambulance ride away," he said.
The province announced funding for Red Deer's hospital expansion earlier this month, at which point Notley said a cath lab was being seriously considered for the central Alberta city — if the NDP are re-elected.
Determining 'appropriate next steps'
In a statement to CBC News, Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said her government commissioned the AHS cardiac services report in order to "determine the appropriate next steps to support cardiac patients in their home communities."
"Cardiac care is an important service and, as government, our goal has been to provide Albertans with care closer to home," she said.
Zielke said she hopes Lethbridge will see a commitment, too, and noted that her hospital already has space available to accommodate the service.
"We feel that people are at least listening to us," she said. "I am frustrated that our patients that we serve… doesn't have access to the care that they should have locally."
Read the letter from the doctors:
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
With files from Jennifer Lee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.