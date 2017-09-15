Car2Go to pull out of Calgary and 4 U.S. cities before year's end

The vehicle-sharing service Car2Go says it's pulling out of Calgary and five other North American cities before the end of the year.

The company announced Friday that its service would end in Calgary, Denver, and Portland, Ore., and Austin, Tex., on Oct. 31. Its service in Chicago will end on Dec. 31.

"This decision was not made lightly," the company said in a statement posted Friday. "We have had to face the hard reality that despite our efforts, we underestimated the investment and resources that are truly necessary to make our service successful in these complex transportation markets amid a quickly changing mobility landscape."

Car2Go said that since it launched in North America in 2009, transportation has changed drastically, with options that range from "traditional automakers to ride-hail giants to micro-mobility disrupters."

In Calgary, which has had Car2Go since 2012 and is the only Canadian city affected, the company informed its users Friday via a email.

"Despite our best efforts over the years encouraging the city to implement policy that better supported carshare, and amid an ongoing economic recession and an increasingly competitive marketplace, we are unable to continue operating in Calgary," Car2Go said.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience this decision may cause you."

It said the last date users would be able to start a trip in Calgary would be Oct. 31, with all trips ending no later than 11:59 p.m. MT that day.

Focus shifts to Montreal, Vancouver, 3 U.S. cities

Car2Go users can still use their memberships in other North American locations listed on their website.

The company said it would refocus its efforts on "the cities that present the clearest path to free-floating carshare success" — Montreal, Vancouver, New York City, Washington D.C., and Seattle.

Car2Go stopped operations in Toronto in May 2018, blaming city hall and saying a free-floating car-sharing pilot program passed by council after months of debate was overly restrictive. Specifically, it called the parking permit fees of about $1,500 per vehicle "unprecedented."

Calgary Coun. Evan Woolley tweeted Friday that he had already spoken with senior transportation staff and the city was working on "a solution to keep this important mobility option" in the city.

I’ve spoken with senior transportation staff and we’re working on a solution to keep this important mobility option in Calgary. <a href="https://t.co/86MECOexFU">https://t.co/86MECOexFU</a> —@EWoolleyWard8

The news is getting mixed reviews from Calgarians on Twitter.

Such a sad loss for mobility options in the city. —@brewingrealty

I am so sad!! <a href="https://twitter.com/car2go?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@car2go</a> has been a staple in the way I have gotten around <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> since I moved here for the first time. Having and encouraging alternative modes of transportation and vehicle use are part of a healthy city. Disappointing to see that this will no longer be an option 😞 <a href="https://t.co/ck5xRWJf6R">https://t.co/ck5xRWJf6R</a> —@k_plotnikoff

I'm not a user and this is the best news ever. I am sick of those people clogging up my dog park parking and using it as a parking lot for them. I am sick of them clogging up downtown parking.<br>One of my biggest pet peeves in this city now gone.<br>Next up bike lane removal!! —@FinsUpSailor

