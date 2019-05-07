Car veers into pond from Deerfoot Trail off-ramp, critically injuring driver

A woman was taken to hospital in critical condition after the car she was driving veered into a pond next to an off-ramp at Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail S.E. in southeast Calgary early Tuesday morning.

The car went off the road at about 7:30 a.m., landing upside down in the drainage pond, said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

The Calgary Fire Department's aquatic rescue team got the woman out of the vehicle. It's believed she was alone in the vehicle, but divers were searching to be sure.

The woman was taken to the South Health Campus in critical, life-threatening condition.

Police closed the ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail to westbound Stoney Trail as crews worked to get her out of the overturned vehicle. All the affected roads were reopened to traffic by about noon.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.