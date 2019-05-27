4 children, 2 adults sent to hospital after collision in northwest
Police say child is in critical, life-threatening condition after minivan and pickup collided
Four children have been sent to hospital, one in critical, life-threatening condition, after a collision Monday afternoon at Simons Road and McKnight Boulevard in the northwest.
Police say a pickup and minivan collided in the intersection.
The children were taken to Alberta Children's hospital.
One was in life-threatening condition, another was in serious condition, and the two other children were stable, with non-life-threatening injures.
The two adults who were taken to the Foothills hospital are also in stable condition.
Traffic Advisory:<br><br>We are shutting down McKnight Blvd at Simons Rd SW, in both directions, due to a serious collision. We expect it to be closed for a number of hours. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YYCTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YYCTraffic</a>—@CalgaryPolice
