Car crashes into Calgary bank, setting it on fire
A car crashed through a Scotiabank in Calgary on Sunday just after 4 p.m., and set a portion of the building on fire.
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident
Police say the fire at 36th Street and 32nd Avenue N.E. is now under control and that there have been no reported injuries.
No charges have currently been laid and police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
