Cannabis vapes will be allowed at Alberta retail stores this week

Alberta retail stores will be permitted to sell cannabis vape products starting this week, Alberta Gaming Liquor and Cannabis confirmed Sunday.

"We expect retailers will be able to begin ordering products as early as this coming week and there may be limited product from the onset," said Angelle Sasseville, a spokesperson for the government agency in an email to CBC News. "Like all other products before vapes, inventory will increase in time."

Sasseville said consumers should expect to see products on shelves in the next two weeks.

Cannabis vapes were among a series of new products — including edibles, extracts and topicals such as lotions — that officially were regulated on Oct. 17 of last year, but were available for sale legally in some parts of Canada in mid-December.

In Alberta, however, the province announced in December that cannabis vape products were being held off shelves while a review was conducted that would study the health effects of vaping.

The review of cannabis vapes had concluded, Sasseville said, following a government review of available evidence, data and other provinces' positions on cannabis vaping and the sale of cannabis vapes.

"The oils, I see as a very valid, a very good product to come in," said Fred Bell with the Calgary Cannabis Club. "Because you don't just have to smoke them, you can eat the oil. When it comes down to it, a little drop of that oil goes a long way compared to smoking it.

"I see it as a good thing that they're finally bringing these out. These should have been [available] 20 years ago."

Health Canada told CBC News in December that it was preparing to test the health effects emitted from cannabis vaping products, with research already underway on nicotine e-cigarettes.