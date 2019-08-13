Driver blew twice the legal limit after semi spotted swerving 'all over' highway, RCMP allege

The driver of a semi spotted swerving "all over" the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday morning was arrested and found to have more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his body, according to Canmore RCMP.

Police say the driver was travelling westbound on the highway and concerned citizens started calling them around 11:45 a.m. after witnessing the erratic driving.

Officers then located the truck, which RCMP described as "fully loaded," and said they became suspicious the driver had consumed alcohol.

He failed a roadside sobriety test and was taken to the police station in Canmore, where "he provided additional samples of his breath which showed a blood alcohol concentration that was more than double the legal limit," RCMP said in a release.

The driver's licence was suspended but his name has not yet been released, as RCMP say any charges against him have not yet been officially sworn.

He has been released pending a court date on Sept. 18.