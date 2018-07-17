Bunny burden not solved by cull in Alberta mountain town despite $400K cost

Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with rabbits despite an ongoing cull that has cost almost $400,000.

Canmore introduced its feral rabbit management program six years ago after much pro- and anti-bunny bickering, and outcries from animal rights advocates.

The town says about 1,200 rabbits have been destroyed so far, but about 1,000 remain.

It says it plans to continue the program.

The rabbits are descendants of domesticated animals released in the area years ago.

Residents remains divided over the cull — as some are frustrated by the damage the bunnies can cause to public and private property, while others don't mind the long-eared interlopers.