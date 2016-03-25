Canmore will charge for downtown parking to keep bus service fare free

The Town of Canmore is hoping to alleviate congestion and fund its transit service by charging parking fees.

Town council approved the change on Tuesday, which will affect those parking between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays, starting summer 2020.

Parking downtown will cost $6 a day, or between $1 and $1.50 per hour to park, depending on whether or not it's peak season. Residents who live in the area will be able to register for permits.

Mayor John Borrowman said while the move has been controversial, he's urging residents to wait and see how it plays out.

"Parking has never been free. It's always been a cost that has been borne by the local taxpayer: the cost of providing that infrastructure and maintaining it," he said. "With paid parking and those paid parking revenues going toward our transit fares, our visitors are helping to pay for those costs, rather than 100 per cent of them coming from local residents."

The money is earmarked for Canmore's local transit service, Roam, which is fare-free.

Borrowman hopes the parking fees might alleviate congestion — which has been an increasing problem in the Bow Valley.

"I hear from residents that they simply don't come downtown anymore because it's too busy. I am anticipating that through this program, we'll find that residents start coming back into the downtown because it is easier and it's less congested," he said.

Banff is also considering introducing parking fees.