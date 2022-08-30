A visitor from Saskatchewan was electrocuted in a hot tub at a vacation rental property in Canmore on Monday, police say.

RCMP were dispatched just before 10 p.m. to large commercial rental property on Kananaskis Way in the mountain town west of Calgary.

A STARS air ambulance was called in, but the victim had already succumbed.

The hot tub was in a common area and others had been using it before the incident, said Lance Bushie, chief of Canmore Fire-Rescue Services.

He said someone saw the person was in distress and tried to come to help but received a shock.

First responders had to cut power to the hot tub before they could pull the person out and try to administer first aid.

RCMP said they are notifying next of kin and are in the early stages of their investigation with the medical examiner's office.