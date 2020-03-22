As traffic piles up on mountain roads, Canmore mayor begs visitors to stay away to slow COVID-19 spread

During Saturday's daily update, Alberta's deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Marcia Johnson said heading out into the outdoors was a good strategy during quarantine, contingent on social distancing being maintained.

It appears many Albertans took that to heart, as popular recreation areas saw a massive influx of visitors and traffic over the weekend.

Last week, Parks Canada closed all visitor services across the country, including historic sites, visitor services and marine conservation areas.

That closure included Banff National Park, though Albertans can still access front country, backcountry and various green spaces.

Elbow Falls saw traffic pack the side of the road Saturday afternoon, as crowds attempted to get outdoors and out of quarantine. (Name withheld by request)

But though green spaces remain open, even in the outdoors such large crowds could make social distancing difficult — and lead to spillover in adjacent communities.

Canmore Mayor John Borrowman, in a message posted to Facebook, informed visitors that it was "inappropriate" to stop in town while it attempts to limit exposure to COVID-19.

"Driving through the mountains to enjoy the scenery is not prohibited by the government of Alberta, but we need Canmore residents and visitors to make socially responsible decisions," the post reads.

Further complicating matters was a post that circulated social media over the weekend, claiming that there were zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Banff and Canmore, and urging Albertans to book condos via Airbnb.

There are currently two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Canmore area, according to Alberta Health Services.

During Saturday's press briefing, Johnson said it was still important to ensure you are not putting others at risk, even though you're in the outdoors.

"People can be out, and I think we've got room to have our two arms' length distance," she said. "At this point of time, we haven't had any indication that we have to limit the activity outside."