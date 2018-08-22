Cougar sighting prompts warning in Cochrane

Residents of Cochrane are being told to be cautious of cougars after one of the big cats was spotted in town.

The town posted the notice on its Facebook page Monday after the cougar was seen near the RancheHouse conference centre.

Local fish and wildlife officials have been alerted, but Nick de Ruyter, the program director with WildSmart, said he wasn't surprised to hear of the sighting in town.

"​Cochrane is in bear country and it is in cougar country," de Ruyter said. "It shouldn't be a shock that there are cougars and bears in the area."

Cougars are ambush predators, de Ruyter said, and are known to stalk their prey before attacking them. They are not animals that like to be out in the open when trying to catch their meals.

But they also prefer to have nothing to do with humans.

"Seeing them out in the open is fairly rare … I've only personally seen two cougars in B.C. — one in the car and once while I was biking. But I haven't seen any around the Canmore area, although I'm sure they've seen me many times," he said.

De Ruyter said it's hard to say for sure what is drawing the animals into town, but he believes it could be pets or livestock from nearby farms, although cougars prefer to feast on game animals like deer, elk and mountain goats.

"The concerning thing is that it's other things drawing them in — pets and livestock. But when animals are near the humans, then it becomes a safety concern for the people," he said.

'Don't want to be seen as an easy prey'

De Ruyter said people can stay safe by making noise, not travelling alone and keeping pets on leashes — whether it's out for a walk or in their backyard.

It's also important to be aware of your surroundings by not wearing headphones and knowing before you go out whether there are any animal warnings or closures due to animal activity.

However, should a cougar attack, it's important to never run away, look the cougar in the eye and act big. If they keep coming toward you, de Ruyter said to be aggressive, act big and yell.

In the rare occasion a cougar does make contact, it can become a fight for your life, de Ruyter said.

"Hit him in the face, eyes, nose, use sticks, rocks, whatever you can. You don't want to be seen as an easy prey for a cougar," he said.

Don't feed the wildlife, province cautions

The province says homeowners can play their part in reducing possible encounters.

"Never feed any kind of wildlife. Feeding or leaving fallen bird seed or salt licks that attract wildlife such as deer to your property will, in turn, attract cougars and other predators," Alberta Justice and Solicitor General spokesperson Brendan Cox said in a statement to CBC News.

"Keep your garbage in a container with a tightly fitting lid. Keep the perimeter around your house clear of thick or tall vegetation. This will help ensure that cougars, other predators and prey species will not see your home as a safe place to stop to rest or search for food."