Canmore finally gets composting program

Canmore is piloting a one-year composting program, and while some locals are surprised it took so long, the town explains it had to consider cost and limiting wildlife attractants before moving forward.

Dali Courtright, a part-time Canmore resident, says the program has been a long time coming.

"We eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and we have a big family, so yeah, I think it's great," she said.

Dali Courtright says she is excited about the new program. (Terri Trembath/CBC )

The new program will have residents drop off their organic waste at five community compost containers around town. From there, it will go through a transfer program and be taken to Banff and then hauled to Calgary.

Lori Rissling Wynn, sustainability co-ordinator in Canmore, says collection receptacles will be in convenient and accessible locations around town.

"Everyone is enthusiastic and cautiously optimistic about the way the program gets uptaken by the community and hopeful we will be able to expand it in the future," she said.

Lori Rissling Wynn says the town will monitor the program and assess how much the compost bins are being used. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

When asked why it took so long for Canmore to start the compost program, Rissling Wynn says the town wanted to make sure it was comfortable with the collection and location of the receptacles before it went forward.

One of the reasons is because of the amount of wildlife in the area.

"Wildlife is a huge issue for us, so we wanted to make sure the program was dialled so we didn't create wildlife attractants in the community," she explained.

Rissling Wynn says that because of this issue, Canmore residents need to ensure bins are inside at all times until they are ready to be dropped off at community containers.

"These are not bear-proof bins and they're meant to be kept under your kitchen sink," she said.

The town's one-year pilot project has been budgeted at $2.7 million and will include an upgrade to the town's current waste centre so that it can transfer more organics in the future.