Canmore town council votes to support Calgary's bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

The Town of Canmore has hitched its wagon to Calgary's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Town council voted Tuesday night to support the bid, on the condition that enough funding is in place to cover the operational costs of the Games in the town.

Councillors voted 6-1 in favour of the bid, with Coun. Joanna McCallum the sole vote against.

Mayor John Borrowman said the pitch to turn the athletes' village into affordable housing was one of the main reasons he's in favour of the bid.

"We have to be determined in realizing any opportunity possible to realize options that would provide affordable housing," said Borrowman.

According to the Calgary bid corporation's draft hosting plan, biathlon and cross-country skiing events would be held at the Canmore Nordic Centre, which was built for the 1988 Calgary Games.

The town would build a 1,200 bed athletes' village which would be repurposed into 240 affordable housing units.

He said he appreciates that there are risks in the project, but said so does any project of this scale and he has confidence in the skills and expertise of those managing the bid.

McCallum said she's still not sure how the bid would address economic diversification and support livability and jobs in the community.

"We still don't know how many of those jobs would come to Canmore, how many of those jobs are going to earn over living wage, how many of those jobs are permanent," said McCallum.

Advance voting is underway in Calgary on a non-binding plebiscite of whether or not the city should host the Games, with results due at 10 p.m. on Nov. 13.