13 Canadian charity workers and volunteers detained in Ethiopia

Staff members and volunteers with a Canadian charity are being detained in Ethiopia.

Canadian Humanitarian, a charity registered in Medicine Hat, Alta., confirmed in a statement posted to its website Saturday that 10 Canadian volunteers, three Canadian staff members and two Ethiopian staff members were being detained.

"As of right now they are being investigated on the allegations that they were practising medicine without permission and had dispensed expired medication," the statement read.

The charity said it had followed protocols to ensure it had the permits needed to provide medical support and care.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of the expiry of the medication, we can with confidence say that all medicine and care offered by our team was safe. Our medical groups are comprised of numerous doctors and medical professionals. The care they provide in Ethiopia is the same care they would provide here in Canada."

The charity said it's working with Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Ethiopia to resolve the situation.

CBC News has reached out to Global Affairs for comment and has yet to receive a response.

Canadian Humanitarian was founded in Canada in 2003 and obtained charitable status in the U.S. under the name Kids Hope Ethiopia in 2008.

The charity said it has sent hundreds of volunteers or trips to provide education, medical and dental services to people in need.