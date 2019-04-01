Canadian Women's Hockey League champions speak out on league's sudden closure

Members of the Calgary Inferno, who last month won the Canadian Women's Hockey League championship, are holding a press conference Monday to discuss the league's closure.

The league announced plans on Sunday to cease operations, effective May 1.

CBC News will livestream the press conference, starting at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET

The abrupt announcement has left players and team staff without a gig for next season, and left fans wondering where they'll watch their favourite athletes in the future.

Inferno general manager Kristen Hagg, assistant coach Becky McGee and player Dakota Woodworth plan to speak to media about the league's closure and what's next for professional women's hockey.

Despite a recent surge of popularity, the league said its business model was "economically unsustainable" and it wouldn't last for a 13th season.

The league owns the teams and only started paying players during the 2017-18 season, from a total budget of roughly $3.7 million.

The 12-year-old CWHL had teams in North America and China this past season but struggled financially.

Popularity had been increasing over the years, with the recent championship game in Toronto drawing a record-setting 175,000 viewers.