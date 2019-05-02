China suspends imports from Alberta pork producer in suspected labelling issue
Canadian pork producer Olymel LP confirmed that its plant in Red Deer, Alta., has been affected
Canadian pork producers are waiting on developments after China temporarily suspended pork imports from two Canadian processing facilities.
Canadian pork producer Olymel LP confirmed that its plant in Red Deer, Alta., has been affected by the suspension.
That's concerning to other pork producers in the province — and across Canada.
"We don't know if this is just a temporary glitch ... It's a real concern for anyone involved in the pork industry," said John Middel of Pork Point Farm Limited near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.
"There's not enough detail to know exactly how it's going to play out," he said.
Industry experts say the problem appears to be a labelling issue.
"China, you know, they do have some requirements that need to accompany the product," said Gary Stordy, director of government and corporate affairs at the Canadian Pork Council.
"In this case, it's our understanding that there were some errors in some of the labeling, or the visual information that's printed and available on the exterior of the box."
Information can include things like dates, place of origin, and weight, according to Stody.
"It wasn't a question of the quality of the product," he added.
"We're watching and actually waiting to get some facts behind the announcements, so that we can really know what we're dealing with," said Brent Moen, chairman at Alberta Pork.
Federal agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said she is confident that the government will be able to resolve the situation. She also believes the export permits were suspended due to incorrect labelling.
In a statement, Agriculture Canada said the suspension is limited to two processing facilities. All other approved Canadian pork processing facilities remain eligible to export to China.
"Administrative issues related to customs inspections arise periodically in our trade with China, as with other countries," the statement said. CFIA is looking into the situation and working with Chinese importers and authorities in order to lift the suspension.
With files from Dave Gilson
