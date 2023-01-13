Content
Calgary

Canadian Pacific Railway and Unifor reach tentative deal for 1,200 workers

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Unifor have reached a tentative collective agreement for 1,200 workers who are responsible for maintaining rail cars and locomotives.

Negotiations had been ongoing since September, union says

The Canadian Press ·
The Canadian Pacific Railway headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on March 18, 2022. Canadian Pacific Railway and Unifor have reached a tentative deal for 1,200 workers. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

The company and the union say details of the tentative contract will not be released publicly until the agreement has been ratified.

Unifor says it will provide members with information in the coming days on ratification meetings, which will be held at multiple locations across the country.

The contract covers workers at 18 locations from British Columbia to Quebec.

The union says negotiations with the railway had been ongoing since September.

