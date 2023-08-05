Canadian Native Fastball Championships take place this weekend in Calgary

The Canadian Native Fastball Championships have been bringing athletes and First Nations together since 1974 and, this weekend, they're taking place in Calgary.

Seventy teams are set to play at ball diamonds across the city in a variety of categories.

Tony Sparvier plays with the Alexander Teepee Crawlers and has been coming to the event since he was a kid.

"I love the game as much now as I did back then," he said.

And while the sport is the focus, he says its also about connecting communities.

"We enjoy our relationships and seeing each other."

Tony Sparvier of the Alexander Teepee Crawlers. ( Julie Debeljak/CBC)

Alex Moore, a board member with the Canadian Native Fastball Association, says the sport is a big part of Indigenous culture and the championships are an important tradition.

"We want the younger generation to keep the game of fastball alive," he said.

Patsy Campion is playing for the Cote First Nation and says the annual event features some high-level competition.

"There's talent from every corner of Canada," she said. "Come see what us First Nation people can do."

The championships run all weekend with the final games on Sunday at Shouldice Park.