CFL, CFLPA to use third party to test air quality after Labour Day game dispute

The CFL and CFLPA say an independent third-party organization will test air quality and provide measurements for future games after an investigation was launched over the conditions in Monday's Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game.

The two organizations said in a joint statement on Thursday that the decision to play, or continue to play, a game will be based on the measurements provided by the organization.

If the measurement shows an air quality health index reading of seven, then the game will be halted.

Monday's tilt at Calgary's McMahon Stadium was played despite Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index for Calgary measuring between eight and 10 throughout the day.

The CFLPA says it twice informed the CFL in writing — before the opening kickoff and afterward — that the contest shouldn't go ahead because of unsafe work conditions.

Environment Canada's air quality index for northwest Calgary was still at nine four hours after kickoff.