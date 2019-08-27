Canada launching 'one-stop' site for energy-sector data and analysis

The federal government is launching an online portal for information on the country's energy sector that it says will make much more data and analysis available for researchers, industry and the general public.

Dubbed the Canadian Centre for Energy Information, the project is described as an "independent, one-stop, website" where anyone can access "comprehensive energy information."

The full website is set to launch later this year. For now, a beta version is available for testing and feedback.

The government has earmaked $15.2 million over the next five years for the project, which is a partnership between Natural Resources Canada and Statistics Canada.

'Clear picture of the energy sector'

Chief statistician Anil Arora said the project "demonstrates the value of collaboration."

"We are excited to begin work on a critical project that brings comprehensive, timely and essential energy information to Canadians," he said in a release.

"This centre is designed to serve as the trusted source of energy data and analysis, as well as a clear picture of the energy sector and its role in Canada's economy and society."

Anil Arora, seen here in a file image, is the chief statistician with Statistics Canada. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Guidance will be provided by a steering committee that will seek advice from industry, academics, municipalities, Indigenous communities and the public at large.

"The need to improve energy information was recognized by the Generation Energy Council, which proposed pathways for the Government of Canada to move forward toward a strong, clean energy economy," Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said in a release.

"The Canadian Centre for Energy Information will provide Canadians with independent, complete and high-quality energy information to inform their decisions. It will also enhance competitiveness, international trade and investment."

All told, there are roughly 820,000 jobs in Canada's energy sector, which accounts for 11 per cent of the country's GDP, according to the federal government.