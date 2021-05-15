Suspect in Calgary stabbing death turns himself in to police

A man considered a suspect in a stabbing death in downtown Calgary last month has turned himself in to police.

Christopher Douglas Mathers, 34, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the murder of Russell David Younker, 49, who was stabbed on April 15 during a fight near the Downtown West-Kerby CTrain station.

On Thursday, Mathers turned himself in to the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment.

At the time of the incident, Younker collapsed at the scene while the attacker ran away. Younker later died in hospital.

Calgary police previously said they believed the victim and the accused knew each other, and the altercation resulted from a previous incident that occurred between them.

Police said that Mathers was initially identified as a suspect because of a tip provided by a member of the public. Investigators said they learned Mathers had moved out of his house and had potentially left Calgary.

He will be transported back to Calgary next week.