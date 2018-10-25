Canadian, Swedish taxpayers' groups face off in Olympic food fight

The 2026 Olympics, and who should host it, has become a hot potato between two taxpayer watchdog groups. It's a battle between maple syrup and meatballs.

In advocating against Calgarians footing the bill for another winter Olympics and instead cheering on a European bid, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) ruffled feathers in Sweden this week.

Sweden's taxpayer group, who also don't want to host the 2026 Games, say having their country foot the bill isn't fair either.

On Monday, the members of the CTF stood in front of the Calgary Ikea decked out in Swedish flags with a plateful of meatballs, sporting cheesy grins.

On white t-shirts with blue writing was written "Stockholm 2026."

In October, Calgary was listed as one of the International Olympic Committee's finalists for the 2026 Olympics, along with Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Stockholm can foot the bill, group says

Stockholm's newest city council has said tax dollars wouldn't be used should they pursue the games.

That news tidbit became the CTF's latest Olympic-related media stunt.

For the last month, the watchdog group has hosted one press conference a week, advocating against the idea of Calgary hosting the Winter Games in 2026.

But this week, they had a new message. The CTF are fine with the Olympics being held in Stockholm, or Calgary with the condition that the IOC foot the bill.

Franco Terrazzano, Alberta director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, ate an IKEA meatball, while explaining that an Olympics in Stockholm would be great for Calgarians. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Franco Terrazzano, Alberta director for the CTF beamed in front of the camera, pausing between questions to pop one of the savoury meatballs into his mouth, briefly turning to comment on how good they were.

"If the Swedes are known for one thing, that's producing a great product that doesn't break the bank," he said. "That's what the Stockholm 2026 Olympics would do for Calgarians … this is a great deal."

Christian Ekström, CEO of the Swedish Taxpayers Association holds up his own sign. (Courtesy/ Swedish Taxpayers Association)

But the Swedish CTF equivalent does not agree with Terrazzano. Christian Ekström, CEO of the Swedish Taxpayers Association said in a statement that the STA would prefer the games be hosted in Canada.

"Suggesting that Stockholm is a good place for hosting the Winter Olympics is simply fake news," he wrote in a statement. "Sweden already has higher taxes than Canada. The tax ratio is 44 percent of GDP, while Canada only has a ratio of 32 — it would only be fair if Canada were to host the 2026 Winter Olympics."

Ekström was photographed holding a sign, with maple syrup, that read "Make Canada pay again," the group's counter-campaign — a call back to the 1988 and 2010 Winter Olympics held in Canada.