Calgary-based TC Energy will not revive Keystone XL oil pipeline project
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has urged U.S. to reconsider
TC Energy Corp. said on Tuesday its Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline project to carry Canadian oil to U.S. refineries will not be revived, even as politicians on both sides of the border call for its resurrection to help replace Russian oil imports to North America.
The United States on Tuesday banned Russian oil imports in retaliation to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a decision that is expected to worsen disruptions in the global energy market.
"The Keystone XL Pipeline Project was terminated and will not proceed," a TC Energy spokesperson said in an email.
KXL would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude from Alberta to U.S. refineries, but ran into years of regulatory delays and fierce environmental opposition before ultimately being scrapped.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on Monday urged the U.S. government to reconsider the pipeline, which was cancelled last year after U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a key permit.
In the United States, opposition Republicans, including former vice-president Mike Pence, have also called for KXL to be authorized.
