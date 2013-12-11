COVID-19 outbreak linked to Canada Post main plant in Calgary, health officials say

There is now an outbreak of COVID-19 linked to Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alberta Health Services officials said Friday.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said six cases have now been linked to the facility. The main sorting facility for Canada Post in Calgary is located near the airport, at 1100 49th Ave. N.E.

"What happens in any outbreak … the cases are identified and asked questions when they start to have symptoms," Hinshaw said during a press conference. "Anyone who is a close contact would be required to be home in self-isolation for 14 days."

A vehicle pulls into the Canada Post facility in northeast Calgary on Friday. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

On its website, Canada Post says it has received guidance from the World Health Organization and the Public Health Agency of Canada stating that it is safe to handle mail, including international mail, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pam Earl, a letter carrier with Canada Post, said the company has held safety meetings whenever new cases were confirmed.

"They've been fantastic. We have deep cleans anytime there's someone who has been tested positive," she said. "We send home people all the time for 14 days with symptoms."

Pam Earl, a letter carrier with Canada Post, said she felt mostly safe continuing to work in the facility after the outbreak was declared. (Hala Ghonaim/CBC)

CBC News has requested additional comment from Canada Post.

Hinshaw said worksite outbreaks are handled by local Alberta Health Services officials, who work to determine timelines, trace contacts and determine if specific work needs to be done.

Testing for all staff — even those without symptoms — can be ordered at worksites with outbreaks, Hinshaw said, but added it's up to local health officials to make those decisions.

She could not immediately provide further details as to mitigation efforts underway at the Canada Post location.

In a statement, a spokesperson with AHS said an investigation was underway.

"AHS has completed an inspection of the facility and has made recommendations on social distancing, enhanced cleaning, infection prevention and control measures as well as staff wellness screenings," the statement reads.

The facility remains open at this time.