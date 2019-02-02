Skip to Main Content
Canada Olympic Park shuts down ski and snowboard hill due to extreme cold

WinSport is shutting down the ski and snowboard hill at Canada Olympic Park on Sunday and Monday due to "forecasted cold temperatures and extreme wind chills."

Canada Olympic Park is shutting down its ski and snowboard hill on Sunday and Monday due to cold temperatures. (CBC)

Environment Canada is calling for a high of –24 C on Sunday with a low of –29 C, and a high of –25 C on Monday.

It could be even colder elsewhere. Some northern parts of the province, like High Level and Fort McMurray, may plunge to lows of around –37 C by Sunday or Monday night.

Edmonton could be shivering with a low of –31 C expected by Monday night. The city should see a high of –18 C on Saturday, –24 C on Sunday and Monday, then –20 C on Tuesday and –14 C on Wednesday. 

The poor weather made for bad driving conditions in southern Alberta, with Canmore RCMP recommending against travel on the Trans-Canada Highway between the east gates of Banff National Park and the Kananaskis River.

The Calgary Zoo also cancelled its penguin walk on Saturday, due to the windy conditions. 

