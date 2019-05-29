Canada must watch from the middle in trade war between U.S. and China: Bruce Heyman

The former U.S. ambassador to Canada says there isn't much Canada can do but wait and see when it comes to being stuck in the middle of the trade war between the United States and China.

Canada found itself in the middle of the trade dispute between the two giants because of the country's role in the December arrest and pending extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Bruce Heyman says even though U.S. President Donald Trump appears willing to negotiate the rule of law with China to resolve this matter, that won't actually work.

"You can't pick and choose the rules of the game. You can change them going forward but you can't sit down when we have a legal agreement and start advocating that," Heyman told host Judy Aldous on Alberta at Noon.

"And so I think you're in a bit of a box, but I think it's not quickly resolved and you may have to give it a little time."

Heyman was in town to speak at Wordfest — alongside his wife Vicki — about their new book The Art of Diplomacy.

