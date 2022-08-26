Startup airline Canada Jetlines to fly between Calgary and Toronto starting in September

Canada's newest discount airline announced Friday that its first scheduled flight will take off in late September.

Canada Jetlines will begin operations out of its travel hub at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sept. 22, with biweekly flights jetting from Toronto to Calgary and back on Thursdays and Sundays.

"The launch of Canada Jetlines is yet another milestone marking recovery in the travel and tourism sector," said Bob Sartor, president and CEO of the Calgary Airport Authority.

As of Friday, flights on the Canada Jetlines website that fly one-way from Calgary to Toronto were priced at $99 at the cheapest rate, and $254 at the highest rate. Flight cancellation and checked baggage is available at higher rates.

The airline flies the Airbus A320 as its standard, starting with one of those aircraft in 2022. The airline says it expects to fly 15 aircraft by 2025. The A320 is an all-economy jet with 174 seats.

Ravinder Minhas, a founding board member of the airline, previously told CBC News in May 2021 that Canada Jetlines regarded it as a positive time to launch, despite airlines having lost billions of dollars at that point.

"We were able to get airplanes at one heck of a price," Minhas said, adding the airline would soon be able to offer flights to sun destinations with cheaper fares.

Canada Jetlines previously planned to launch earlier this year from Toronto to Winnipeg and Moncton, but delayed and rescheduled that launch while awaiting its air operating certificate.

The airline says more routes to other destinations will be announced soon.