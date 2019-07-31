Healthcare advocates push for federal protections of country's insulin supply

Advocates in Alberta are calling on the federal government to protect insulin supplies for Canadian diabetics.

The call for action comes after a highly publicized trip to Windsor, Ontario by a group of American diabetics, seeking insulin at an affordable price.

In the United States, a vial of insulin costs roughly $450 CAD.

That same vial is only $30 here in Canada, which has prompted some Americans to travel across the border to buy their life-saving medication.

Todd Prochnau president of the Alberta Pharmacist Association worries it could impact supply locally.

"It's definitely on our radar," he said. "There's a significant amount of drug shortages in Canada right now."

Shortages include EpiPens and some antibiotics, blood pressure pills and anti-depressants, he said.

'That is one of the big concerns'

While insulin isn't currently one of those shortages, Prochnau says supply could be at risk should Americans begin making more frequent, large scale trips.

"That is one of the big concerns with the possibility of more and more people from the U.S. accessing medicine in Canada," he said.

"And I know insulin has been mentioned more specifically because insulin can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription."

Government intervention needed

Prochnau said while there is no immediate risk to the country's insulin supply, there isn't anything protecting it either.

"What we need at the federal level is the government has to have a real plan in place so that Canadian medicine is protected for Canadian patients first," he said.

Diabetes Canada has also asked the government to take proactive protective measures.

"Given how critical it is that Canadians who need it have full access to insulin, we are requesting that Health Canada act immediately and decisively to ensure our citizens will not be impacted by the U.S. situation through possible changes in supply," says Dr. Jan Hux, president of Diabetes Canada.

"The health of Canadians living with diabetes must not be negatively impacted as any interruptions in the supply of insulin could have potentially dangerous consequences.

Alberta supply not currently at risk

In a statement, Alberta Health Services (AHS) says they're not aware of evidence indicating any current shortage of insulin available through government-sponsored supplementary drug plans.

"Similarly, we are not aware of any evidence that these purchases are impacting Albertan's safety or ability to access insulin drug product," reads the statement.

But, AHS says it supports any initiative that would ensure access to safe and affordable access isn't compromised.