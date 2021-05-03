Alberta's GDP plummeted most of all provinces in 2020, while N.W.T. hit hardest in country

Alberta saw the largest decline in real gross domestic product in 2020 of all the provinces, while Northwest Territories had the biggest drop in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered every economy, Statistics Canada says.

The real GDP fell in all other provinces as well in 2020, while only two of the territories — Yukon and Nunavut — saw GDP rise, according to Statistics Canada's Gross domestic product by industry: Provinces and territories, 2020 report released Monday.

Most provinces experienced the most severe economic contraction in 40 years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit starting in spring 2020, pounded by mandatory closures of non-essential businesses, schools and public institutions, travel restrictions, and the shift to more people working from home if they were working at all, Statistics Canada said.

Overall, GDP fell by 5.3 per cent across Canada.

Alberta led the provinces as its GDP dropped 8.2 per cent, driven mostly by plunging demand for oil and gas, which contributed to 2.07 per cent of the overall decline. It marked the fourth annual contraction for the province in 12 years.

"Oil and gas extraction decreased 6.4 per cent as a result of weak demand and a glut of oil on world markets," Statistics Canada wrote.

"Oilsands extraction dropped 5.6 per cent — the first drop for this industry since 2007, when separate estimates for oilsands were first compiled. Support activities for oil and gas extraction were down 40.8 per cent."

Construction, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transportation, health and educational services were all down in Alberta, while crop production — including cannabis — as well as finance and insurance all increased.

Like all provinces and territories, the service sector was down sharply, largely the result of pandemic restrictions.

This graph shows the top contributing sectors to the percentage change in provincial and territorial gross domestic product in 2020. (Statistics Canada)

Across the country, only the Yukon and Nunavut saw GDP rise — 1.1 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively.

Northwest Territories was down 10.4 per cent, although economist Trevor Tombe from the University of Calgary notes its smaller economy was largely affected by temporary closures and disruptions at only two diamond mines.

The country at a glance: