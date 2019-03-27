Campaign sign vandalism is illegal, police remind Albertans
RCMP, along with Calgary and Edmonton police, are reminding the public that election sign vandalism is illegal and they're asking Albertans to respect the democratic process.
"We have received numerous reports of candidate signs being vandalized," said RCMP Const. Mike Hibbs in an emailed release on Friday.
"In some cases, these acts of vandalism also include other types of property damages and even hate speech. We are investigating reports of these incidents and will lay charges accordingly."
A number of candidates have posted on social media recently and said they've experienced campaign sign vandalism.
In northwest Calgary, an Alberta Party sign was defaced with racist graffiti.
And in Red Deer, a UCP party member donated to the local NDP candidate's campaign after the New Democrat's sign was spray-painted with a profanity.
If an election sign is seen being stolen or tampered with, Albertans should call local police or Crime Stoppers, police said.
