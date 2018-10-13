Family of Airdrie man missing in Montana offers reward for information

The family of an Airdrie man who vanished while in Montana for a wedding is offering a reward for information leading to his whereabouts as the search for him enters into the second week.

Cameron (Cam) Collin, 37, was last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 at a bachelor party on a rural property outside Billings, Mont. Collin's trip to the U.S. was to celebrate his college roommate's wedding.

"We know he wasn't really feeling very well, all the boys decided to leave and go to the bar and Cam was left alone," said Collin's sister, Julia Collin.

"Sometime after they left, Cam disappeared."

He left behind his jacket and all of his belongings, including his travel bags and work gear.

Julia Collin said they received a small lead that he may have been spotted that night walking along the Old Highway 87 toward Billings. The tracking on his cellphone also indicated he likely headed in that direction, but there has been no sign of him since.

"We haven't really gotten a good ping off his phone or anything like that, the phone seems to be dead and there's been absolutely no activity on his bank card or credit card," she said.

Julia Collin said his friends reported his disappearance to authorities on Oct. 7, after he didn't make it to the wedding.

Julia Collin said she and her father have been posting missing flyers everywhere they can in Montana. They hope the offer of a reward will lead to information about Cameron Collin's disappearance. (Cam Collin Updates/Facebook)

His father and sister have been in Montana helping with the search since early this week. A search of the creek near the property, thankfully, turned up nothing, Julia Collin said.

Now, the family is offering a $5,000 reward in the hope somebody knows something that will lead them to Cam Collin.

"We're hoping the reward will give some good leads to the Yellowstone County Sheriff. The next thing that they're going to do is bring dogs to the property, but we're just really hoping somebody out there has seen him and can help point us in the right direction," Julia Collin said.

Cam Collin is 6-5, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with "Affliction" on it, jeans and cowboy boots.

"My brother is dearly missed by friends and family. We want to find him. Anyone who meets him knows his smile and kindness and we just really want to bring him home," Julia Collin said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.