Judge vetoes camera in courtroom for verdict in Calgary police officer's assault trial

An Alberta judge has rejected a bid to have a camera in the courtroom recording the verdict of a Calgary police officer on trial for aggravated assault.

Lost Time Media (LTM) is making a documentary for CBC about brutality and accountability issues surrounding the Calgary Police Service and made an application to film Court of Queen's Bench Justice Michael Lema's decision in Const. Trevor Lindsay's trial.

"We're obviously disappointed by Justice Lema's decision today," said filmmaker Marc Serpa Francoeur in a written statement provided to CBC News.

"In our view, it's inconsistent with 30 years of Supreme Court of Canada case law that clearly provides that the onus is on the party seeking to limit expression."

The film will feature details of the violent arrest of Daniel Haworth, who suffered a fractured skull when he was arrested by Lindsay. The trial comes down to whether Lindsay's use of force during the arrest was justified or considered excessive.

LTM's Robinder Uppal, left, and Marc Francoeur, right, filmed at the Calgary Courts Centre for their documentary on the Calgary Police Service. (Meghan Grant/CBC)

In a 12-page written decision, Lema — who is set to deliver his decision on Lindsay's guilt next week — ruled today that LTM had not demonstrated that filming the verdict would benefit the administration of justice or enhance the open-courts principle.

"What matters to the administration of justice and that principle is a judgment's content, not how it looks and sounds," wrote Lema.

But LTM's Robinder Uppal said Lema's decision stifles the important issue of police use of force and limits the public engagement on the topic.

"Whatever the outcome of Const. Lindsay's trial, we think this case deserves as much public scrutiny and discussion as possible because it touches on so many of the issues that surround policing today."

Last week, Lema heard arguments from LTM's lawyer Tess Layton, ​​​​​​whose application included an affidavit from Francoeur.

"The seriousness of the allegations against a sworn member of the CPS in this case demand not only absolute transparency, but absolute accessibility as well," reads the affidavit.

"This case presents an opportunity for the public to witness and adequately digest the court's ruling, as opposed to reading a brief excerpt in a print article or sound bite in a television news segment."

Lindsay's lawyer was against a camera in the courtroom. The lawyer argued the documentary would include only selected portions of the decision and noted concerns the editing process could be unfair or inaccurate.

LTM had committed to posting the entire decision online.

Camera allowed for Vader verdict

Although the Crown officially took no position on the application, prosecutor John Baharustani said he did not oppose it and, in fact, was leaning toward being in favour of it.

Currently, cameras are not allowed in Alberta courtrooms unless a judge allows one as part of an application.

Most recently, lawyers representing a consortium of media outlets — including CBC, Global, CTV, The Canadian Press and Postmedia — successfully argued for a camera in the courtroom for the 2016 decision in the Travis Vader murder trial. Layton told Lema there were only two other times camera were allowed in courtrooms in Alberta.

Lema noted the difference between LTM's application and the Vader decision was the latter involved "live-streaming and other immediate broadcasting of the judgment ... by a pool of media organizations."

If they had been successful, LTM would not have broadcast any part of Lema's decision until the release of the documentary next year.