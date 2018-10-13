Calgary Zoo launches live PandaCam to celebrate cubs' 3rd birthday

People all around the globe can watch the Calgary Zoo's panda cubs celebrate their third birthday Saturday, as the zoo launches its new, online PandaCam.

Crowds flocked to the panda exhibit during the morning celebration, to watch cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue chow down on bamboo and paw at present boxes full of treats and toys.

The two cubs, Jia YueYue and Jia PanPan, got treats and presents for their special day. (Nelly Alberola/Radio-Canada)

Calgary Zoo spokesperson Larissa Mark said the cubs are now in the phase of their life where they're starting to develop their own behaviours and are becoming adults, and the new webcam allows people to follow along as the cubs grow, as well as watch adult pandas Er Shun and Da Ma.

"We have three cameras set up which cover our three habitats … so people will be able to tune in from around the world and see what our pandas are up to," Mark said.

The Calgary Zoo has launched a PandaCam so people around the world can watch the pandas live seven days a week. (Nelly Alberola/CBC)

"One of the great features about the cameras is there's a button so you actually have the ability to control them."

It's the zoo's first time using a live webcam in one of its animal habitats.

"We know how popular they are and how much people enjoy seeing all of the fun things they get up to in their day."

The PandaCam is live on the Calgary Zoo website seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.

With files from Nelly Alberola