Calling all Calgary foodies: The YYC Food and Drink Experience is set to launch

Think of it as having the same big taste but with a new name and branding.

After the demise last fall of The Big Taste — a 10-day festival in March that saw participating restaurants offer fixed-price menus for lunch and dinner — a new event is launching in its place.

The YYC Food and Drink Experience kicks off Friday and runs until March 10 featuring more than 50 eateries.

"They haven't had a lot of time to put it together but it's essentially the same kind of thing that Big Taste was," food trends columnist Elizabeth Chorney-Booth told The Calgary Homestretch.

"Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus both at lunch and dinner, so you pay a set price and they give you whatever is on their menu.

"Then the second component is a series of special ticketed dinners, where diners are treated to either a chef collaboration, or a winemaker dinner, or something really special, a multi-course dinner with pairings."

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth is The Homestretch's food trends columnist. (David Bell/CBC)

Because Calgary has such a strong food culture, Chorney-Booth says she's not at all surprised someone stepped up to launch a new event so soon after the Calgary Downtown Association cancelled its Big Taste.

"A dining week of some sort happens in most major cities all over the world, and that's part of the reason that Culinary Marketing Strategies swooped in so quickly to resurrect what was Big Taste, because it's kind of unthinkable a city like Calgary wouldn't have something like this," she said.

"And I've talked to a few restaurateurs since this thing was announced and they're all really, really happy this is coming, because it really does give them a boost during … a quieter time in dining."

Along with providing a boost for the restaurants' bottom line during a slow time of the year, the event also gives Calgarians a chance to try something new, said Chorney-Booth.

"Especially if you're kind of worried about menus that use ingredients you might not be familiar with, or have share plates — which I think a lot of people are still kind of confused by those kinds of menus — this is a great, approachable way to check out those places," she said.

Menus for each of the 54 participating restaurants are available online.