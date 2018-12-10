Calgarians get sneak peek into Seton YMCA set to open next month

Calgarians were given a sneak peek of the new Brookfield Residential YMCA in Seton over the weekend, ahead of its scheduled opening next month.

Built by the city, the 330,000 square-foot facility will be the largest YMCA in the world when it opens Jan. 14, 2019, besting the 284,000 square-foot Shane Homes YMCA, which opened at the beginning of the year in Rocky Ridge.

The pools at the Seton facility — at 4995 Market Street S.E. near the South Health Campus hospital — are set to open March 1, 2019.

Tours will continue running Monday to Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the opening.

Tours will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but the facility will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

No appointment is needed for a tour.

The exterior of the Seton YMCA, set to open Jan. 14, 2019. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

The running track and weight area at the new Seton YMCA. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

One of the rinks at the new Seton YMCA. (Scott Dippel/CBC)

The interior at the Seton YMCA, set to open Jan. 14, 2019. (Scott Dippel/CBC)