Pro-pipeline convoys disrupt traffic in Calgary, around Alberta in tee up for Ottawa

A few dozen cars, trucks and semis disrupted traffic in Calgary on Saturday as a pro-pipeline yellow vest convoy rolled through the city.

The convoy left the Flying J truck stop in south Calgary Saturday morning, before being escorted by police up Macleod Trail and through downtown — where it briefly brought C-Train and bus service to a halt, before causing some delays in the early afternoon.

The convoy had to briefly split up — semis were diverged from the rest of the group as they couldn't fit under the Ninth Avenue downtown underpass at Macleod Trail — before reconvening, heading north to Deerfoot Trail and out of the city.

Trucks were decorated with signs like "build the pipelines feed the families" and protesters outside city hall waved signs like one that read "Trudeau pays the media to lie to us."

A simultaneous convoy was held in Red Deer to call for action on pipelines, both a continuation of a movement that began in December with some held in Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, Nisku, Slave Lake and Drayton Valley.

And another convoy travelled with hundreds of trucks from Grimshaw to Peace River, with Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd taking part.

Canada's yellow vest protests have targeted a wide swath of grievances, from the Trudeau government, to the carbon tax to immigration.

Some politicians and protest groups have distanced themselves from Alberta yellow vests, which have welcomed attendees like members of anti-immigration group Soldiers of Odin.

Saturday's convoys were likely a warm-up for February, when a yellow vest convoy will head from Red Deer to Ottawa to bring the province's pipeline plight straight to lawmakers who protesters say have ignored their concerns.

However, yellow vests will have to share the Trans-Canada highway with another pro-pipeline convoy — non-profit Canada Action, which says it wants no affiliation with the yellow vest brand.