Despite World Cup defeat, Canadian men's soccer team inspires young Calgarians

The Canadian men's soccer team was eliminated from World Cup contention on Sunday, but for people in Calgary gathered at the Genesis Centre to watch, the match inspired new dreams.

Jean-Claude Munyezamu is the founder of Soccer Without Boundaries, an organization that provides Calgary's under-served families with sports programming, among other things.

He said he's seen a lot of growth in the soccer community since he came to Canada 24 years ago — growth that is now fuelled by Canada's men's first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

"It was just starting, that culture of soccer here," said Munyezamu, adding that it's great to [see] these children who now can dream, not just [of] playing soccer. They can dream of being in the World Cup.

"It's wonderful for all of these kids who are here to watch because soccer is growing in this country."

Canada will be one of three host countries for the 2026 men's World Cup. Vancouver and Toronto are host cities, along with the other cities in the United States and Mexico.

The watch party at the Genesis Centre was organized by the Calgary Northeast United FC and Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal said that each men's World Cup, he adopts teams from different parts of the world to cheer them on.

"This year, it's awesome to see with my kids, first time, Team Canada playing … going toe-to-toe with some world-class opponents."

For those gathered, Dhaliwal said he hopes they are inspired by the match, which saw a historic goal by Alphonso Davies, the first Canadian man to score in a FIFA World Cup.

"Many of these kids play in minor soccer leagues, and I wanted to bring them together and show them this," said Dhaliwal.

"Team Canada was not even on the map even five years ago and today they are there. You guys can make it too."