Let Calgary use leftover Olympic bid money for community sport, Evan Woolley proposes
Province has said it expects refund of unused funds
A Calgary city council member says he believes any leftover Olympic bid money should be kept by the city.
The city, the province and the federal government committed $30 million for the bid preparation work.
Since Calgarians voted down the idea of pursuing a bid in November, it's been up in the air as to what happens to the remaining money.
The province says it expects a partial refund.
But Coun. Evan Woolley, who chaired the bid committee, says there may not be much cash left, so it should just stay in Calgary.
"This is going to be fractional amounts of money, I'm guessing. And I would say that the simple thing to do here for the province and the city and the feds, and whoever is fighting over the scraps that are left over, is just that we give that money to community sport."
The bid corporation continues to wrap up its work. A final report is expected to go to city council within the next month.
